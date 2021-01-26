Cabinet approves universal health coverage programme

LAHORE:The provincial cabinet, which met under the chair of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday, approved universal health coverage programme to provide health insurance to 100 percent population of the province by December 2021 and constituted a ministerial committee to move further in this regard.

The cabinet approved Thal University in Bhakkar along with amendments to evacuee trust properties and displaced persons’ laws (repeal) act, 1975. Standing committee for legislation will submit a final report after a detailed review.

The cabinet directed to early advertise the final deadline as these amendments would help to dispose of the pending land claims. It was also decided to establish Lahore Central Business District Development Authority to promote business activities at Walton airport and its surrounding areas by providing facilities to investors.

The meeting approved the establishment of the Sialkot Development Authority and Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority (Appointment & Conditions of Service) Rules, 2020. It was decided to provide alternative land in Yazman and Fort Abbas as a substitute to 1626.2 acre land allotted for army welfare scheme in Bhakkar District.

The meeting decided to withdraw the collection of motor vehicles' taxes through post offices and draft management law and transfer of properties under Section 19 of the Development Authority Act, 2014. It decided to amend Section 16 of Punjab Urban Immovable Property Tax Act, 1956 as it would authorise the excise department to seal the defaulters’ properties.

The cabinet allowed Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab to start its activities in KP province to assist the government there. The federal government’s decision relating to the establishment of a permanent secretariat of the Council of Common Interests was endorsed along with the approval of amendments to Ravi Urban Development Authority Act, 2020.

The authority was allowed to use the remaining portion of Rs5 billion loan in other heads. The meeting approved the use of Chinese Yuan for exchange of foreign currency for energy agreements, service rules for the promotion of police SPs and DSPs. This would benefit hundreds of officers awaiting promotions for years. Meanwhile, it was also decided to close down ATC courts in Sargodha and Rawalpindi along with approval of the Punjab government rules of business for South Punjab. Similarly, a criterion of perks and privileges for chairperson Punjab Women Protection Authority was approved along with the endorsement of 38th and 39th cabinet meetings, 46th and 47th meetings of standing cabinet committee for finance and development and 40th, 41st, 42nd and 43rd meetings of standing cabinet committee for legislation.