China’s ex-ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing to head Xinjiang’s foreign affairs dept

PESHAWAR: China’s former ambassador to Pakistan, Yao Jing, has been appointed as the director foreign affairs of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region’s People’s government.

Xinjiang in western China borders Pakistan and the majority of its population is Muslim, mostly Uyghurs. The Muslims in Xinjiang have been in the news in the wake of allegations mostly made by Western countries and media that the Chinese government had put more than a million Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz and other Muslims in internment camps since 2017. However, China has rejected these allegations and said these are Vocational Education and Training Centres where vocational skills and Chinese language is taught to enable the trainees to do better in the job market. China has insisted that this part of its campaign to tackle Islamic extremism.

Yao Jing was replaced as China’s ambassador to Pakistan in September last year after serving for nearly three years. The 52 years old diplomat was called back to Beijing and was later posted to lead the foreign affairs department in Xinjiang.

Yao Jing had served thrice in Pakistan in various capacities at the Chinese embassy. On an aggregate he spent 11 years in Pakistan. He was appointed as ambassador to Pakistan in December 2017 in place of Sun Weidong. He was praised for his contribution in further strengthening China’s relations with Pakistan, more so due to the launching of projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Prior to that, Yao Jing had served as China’s ambassador to Afghanistan from 2015-2017. He had also served on a senior position in the Chinese embassy in India.Non Rong, the new Chinese ambassador to Pakistan who took charge in September 2020, was serving as a minister in a provincial government in China before he was posted to Islamabad.