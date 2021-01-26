Army win National Clay Shooting Championship

KARACHI: Army won the 6th National Clay Shooting Championship that concluded here at PN Shooting range on Monday.

On the last day of the event, Armyâ€™s Farrukh Nadeem clinched gold medal by scoring 110 points in the individual category of trap event. Armyâ€™s Fakhur-ul-Islam claimed silver medal with the score of 115 points and Navyâ€™s Aminullah scored 111 points for bronze medal. In the team category, Army won gold medal with 343 points and Navy took silver medal with 312 points.