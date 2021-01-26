Newcastle boss facing defensive headache for Leeds visit

LONDON: Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce will be without three central defenders for Tuesday night’s crucial Premier League clash with Leeds.

Federico Fernandez and Paul Dummett (both illness) and Ciaran Clark (calf) are expected to miss out, while Javier Manquillo, who made his first appearance since November at Aston Villa on Saturday evening, is a doubt after limping off at Villa Park, where fellow full-back DeAndre Yedlin was unable to play because of an issue with his visa. Striker Allan Saint-Maximin returned as a substitute in that game, but is unlikely to make the starting line-up after eight weeks out recovering from coronavirus. Leeds will be boosted by the return of Kalvin Phillips and Illan Meslier.

Midfielder Phillips sat out the recent home defeat to Brighton because of a one-game ban, while goalkeeper Meslier has missed two matches through illness.Marcelo Bielsa has no new injury concerns, but is still without defender Robin Koch (knee) and long-term absentees Gaetano Berardi (knee) and Adam Forshaw (hip).

Newcastle provisional squad: Darlow, Dubravka, Manquillo, Krafth, Lewis, Schar, Lascelles, Lewis, Shelvey, Hayden, Hendrick, M. Longstaff, S. Longstaff, Ritchie, Murphy, Fraser, Anderson, Hendrick, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Wilson, Joelinton, Gayle, Carroll.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Alioski, Cooper, Dallas, Ayling, Raphinha, Struijk, Klich, Phillips, Rodrigo, Harrison, Bamford, Hernandez, Roberts, Poveda, Shackleton, Costa, Davis, Llorente, Casilla.