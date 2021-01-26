England to host New Zealand in two-match Test series in June

LONDON: England are set to start their summer schedule with a two-match LV= Insurance Test Series against current world number one side New Zealand.

The Black Caps ascended to the top of the International Cricket Council Test rankings for the first time with a 2-0 series win over Pakistan earlier this month.

New Zealand have won their last six Tests but their series in England, featuring matches at Lord’s from June2-6 and Edgbaston from June 10-14, will be their first overseas assignment since December 2019.

Their most recent trip to these shores ended in an agonising 2019 World Cup final defeat at the Home of Cricket to England, who have not played a Test series at home against New Zealand since 2015.

The announcement of these two fixtures means England are set to host seven Tests this summer, with India scheduled to play a five-match series starting in August. England and Wales Cricket Board chief executive Tom Harrison said: “The prospect of our England men’s team taking on the world’s two top-ranked Test nations in New Zealand and India this summer is something for us all to savour.”

The PA news agency understands the inaugural World Test Championship final has been tentatively arranged for June 18-22, with June 23 as a reserve day.New Zealand are well placed to qualify while England are in outside contention for a showpiece that was initially scheduled to be held at Lord’s – although it is understood the venue has not yet been confirmed.

England also announced a three-match Vitality IT20 Series against Sri Lanka at Sophia Gardens on June 23 and 24 and the Ageas Bowl on June 26, starting before a three-match Royal London one-day international series against the same opponents.