Mother admits killing disabled son in lockdown

LONDON: A woman has admitted killing her disabled 10-year-old son after suffering a mental breakdown while struggling to care for him during the lockdown.

Olga Freeman, 40, was charged with the murder of Dylan Freeman, who was found dead at their home in Cumberland Park, Acton, west London, on August 15 last year. The boy was found in the master bedroom of the house, lying on his back covered by a duvet with parts of a sponge in his throat, and toys had been placed beside him.A post-mortem examination gave the cause of Dylan’s death as restriction of the airways. At the time of his death, his father, celebrity photographer Dean Freeman, was in Spain.

At a virtual hearing at the Old Bailey on Monday, Russian national Freeman denied her son’s murder but admitted manslaughter on grounds of diminished responsibility. Prosecutor Gareth Patterson QC said the plea was acceptable to the Crown after careful consideration.

Freeman, who attended court from a psychiatric unit, appeared pale, with her long brown hair worn loose around her face. Her lawyer, Jane Bickerstaff QC, told the court that psychiatrists all agreed her responsibility at the time of the killing was diminished because she was suffering a “depressive illness with psychotic symptoms”.

She suggested the appropriate sentence would be a hospital order with restrictions. Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb adjourned sentencing to February 11.Dylan had been diagnosed with autism, global neurodevelopmental delay, progressive myopia and significant difficulties with language and communication, self-help and independence. He required round-the-clock care and had attended a special school five days a week but had been unable to go during the lockdown.