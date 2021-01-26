Opposition parties pursuing conflicting narratives: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Monday that component parties of the opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), were pursuing conflicting narratives.

He said, in a tweet, while PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had been insisting on no-confidence motion, PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal had reservation on the same strategy, and Maryam Nawaz had been stressing on a long march, which “clearly indicates” that the opposition alliance had been “disintegrated”.He said the opposition parties had taken to the roads to hoodwink the masses but now they were turning to the parliament after being rejected by the masses.