Power generation up 4.3pc

KARACHI: Power generation went up 4.3 percent to 7,880GWh (10,591MW) during December 2020, compared with 7,557GWh (10,157MW) during December 2019, official data suggests on Monday.

Coal-based generation contributed 29 percent in the overall generation; followed by hydel generation at 23 percent, gas at 16 percent, RLNG at 14 percent, nuclear at 9 percent, furnace oil at 4 percent, and wind-based generation contributing only 3 percent.

During December 2020, fuel cost for power generation decreased 4.5 percent to Rs4.78/KWh, mainly due to the rise in hydel, coal, and nuclear-based cost of generation, it said. For the full-year 2020, power generation went down 0.5 percent to 123,447GWh (14,092MW), compared with 124,017GWh (14,157MW) during the same period of the last year. During the period under review, fuel cost for power generation went down 15 percent to an average of Rs4.37/KWh, mainly due to the rise in hydel, coal, and nuclear-based generation.