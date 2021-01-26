USF, Jazz sign contract

ISLAMABAD: The Universal Service Fund (USF) has awarded a contract worth approximately Rs254 million to Jazz for providing high speed mobile broadband services in rural and remote areas of Jhelum and Chakwal.

The contracts were signed by USF CEO Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary and Jazz CEO Aamir Ibrahim, and witnessed by Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Amin Ul Haque and Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry at the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication on Monday.

Haque, who was also the chief guest, said that though the Covid-19 pandemic slackened economic activity, vibrant Information and Communication Technology (ICT) systems played a pivotal role in ensuring availability of essential services for the community.

“In line with the Digital Pakistan initiative, we are committed to providing the required digital ecosystem by working with all relevant stakeholders for enhanced connectivity, improved digital infrastructure, and promotion of emerging technologies.”

Jazz CEO said, “Our continued partnership with USF is a reflection of Jazz's commitment to bridge the digital divide and connect our fellow countrymen with fast and reliable mobile broadband.”

USF CEO said this project would benefit an un-served population of 0.34 million in 263 mauzas, thereby covering an area of 4,002 sq km of Jhelum and Chakwal districts. Federal Secretary for IT and Telecommunication and USF Board Chairman Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, and PTA Chairman Major General (retd) Amir Azeem Bajwa were also present at the ceremony.