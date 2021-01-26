Gold rates rise Rs100/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market rose Rs100/tola to Rs113,450/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Monday. Similarly, 10 grams gold price increased Rs85 to Rs97,265, it added. In the international market, bullion rates increased $7 to $1,863/ounce. Jewellers claimed in the local market remained Rs1,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market. However, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,300/tola. The price of 10 grams silver also stood the same at Rs1,114.54.