PSP to go to any length to get correct count of Karachi people

KARACHI: Mustafa Kamal said that Pak Sarzameen Party [PSP] will go to any length to get the complete and correct count of the people of Karachi.

The former city mayor said that there will be no compromise on the issue of census count. “If Prime Minister Imran Khan can’t conduct an accurate census, why has he authenticated a controversial census result — a move that will deepen the sense of deprivation among Karachiites.”

Talking to the media outside a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) court after his hearing, Kamal claimed that this unjust move of approving the census will result in the creation of more terrorists.

He said that from now onward there can be no ethnic riots because the PSP has joined the hearts of the people with different ethnic backgrounds by spreading the message of love, brotherhood and mutual co-existence.

Criticising the premier for approving the controversial 2017 census, the Kamal said that the PM is the master of U-turns, so why does he not take a U-turn on the census issue.

“If the PM doesn’t take a U-turn on the approval of the controversial census, the PSP and the people of Karachi will not be responsible for any untoward situation.”

He pointed out that according to the records of the National Database & Registration Authority, over 24 million identity cards have been issued on a Karachi address, while the chief justice has said that the population of the city is around 30 million.

He said that Pakistan’s biggest problem is wrong census of Karachi, which is a conspiracy to destroy the country, and those who remain silent on the issue are actually supporters of tyranny and disbelief.

“The incumbent government does not even have the capability to conduct a transparent and correct census, so how can one expect the provision of necessities like water, electricity, gas and jobs from them?”