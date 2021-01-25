Govt focusing on olive plantation: minister

PESHAWAR: Provincial Minister for Forests and Environment, Syed Ishtiaq Urmar has said that after successful tree plantation under Billion Tree Afforestation Project, the provincial government was now focusing on plantation of olive plants.

Addressing a function in constituency PK-69 here Sunday, the provincial minister urged upon the people for plantation of maximum trees to play role in bringing improvement in environment. He said that olive plantation will not only make the country self-sufficient in edible oil rather will also help expand honey business and generate employment opportunities.

The provincial minister said that the government is taking solid steps for Green & Clean Pakistan and abolition of environmental pollution.He said the incumbent government has carried out plantation on 8000 kanal area of Ghari Chandam that beside SUPARCO (Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission) is also acknowledged by international agencies. He said that different kinds of plants have been planted at Ghari Chandan and if anyone has any objection then he himself can visit the area, saying the Environment Department will can also facilitate them.

The provincial minister said that Billion Tree Afforestation Project a historic and successful project of the PTI government that is still continue with the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan.