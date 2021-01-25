KP launches first ever toll free helpline for tourists

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Authority has launched the first ever 24X7 Toll Free Tourist helpline 1422 to provide information relating to travel and tourism to domestic and international tourists.

The helpline titled Tourist Facilitation Hub is being run on a test basis at the moment. The helpline will help tourists to find tourist spots weather updates nearby attractions available utilities at the tourist sites traffic information and emergency response.

It may be noted that throngs of visitors are reaching tourists sites in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) after the government allowed all major tourist spots to open after the coronavirus closure in the month of August 2020.

According to figures released by KP s Tourism Department as many as 26 81000 tourists had visited KP from August 13 to October 31. More than 7 62000 tourists are currently residing in various districts of the province.