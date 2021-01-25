Law on domestic violence to prove effective, hopes CM

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakht-unkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has termed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Domestic Violence against Women (Prevention and Protection) Bill recently passed by the KP Assembly as landmark legislation.

According to an official handout, in a statement issued here on Sunday he termed it an important achievement of the provincial government to prevent domestic violence against women.He hoped the legislation would prove to be a very effective tool to prevent domestic violence against women.

The chief minister said protecting the rights of the vulnerable segments of the society and their empowerment was the focus area of the KP government.He added that the provincial government, as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran khan, was taking result-oriented steps in this regards.

Mahmood Khan said that besides effective legislation, the KP government was taking all other required steps to provide protection to the vulnerable segments of society, including women and children. He termed the aforesaid bill as a comprehensive piece of legislation to prevent domestic violence against women.

The chief minister said as per the law, violence against women could be punishable with imprisonment for a minimum of one year and a maximum of five years, while economic, psychological and sexual pressure would also be defined as violence against women.

He said that under the law, committees would be formed at the district level headed by the relevant deputy commissioners which would provide medical aid, shelter, support and legal assistance to the affected woman.

The committee would raise awareness among women at the local level about their rights under the law besides keeping a record of complaints, petitions and court orders, etc, added the chief minister.

The chief minister said as provided in the law, helpline would be launched to prevent incidents of domestic violence whereas shelter homes would be set up in the province to provide protection to the victims of domestic violence.