Patwaris urged to follow rules

MANSEHRA: An administrative officer has warned patwaris to serve landowners and buyers in accordance with the Revenue Department’s rules.

Additional Assistant Commissioner, Sundus Arshad Malik, issued these directives as she visited the offices of Behali, Laborkot and Lassan Nawab patwar circles and checked the land record on Saturday.The visit was undertaken under instructions from Deputy Commissioner Qasim Ali Khan.

She listened to complaints from people present there to collect the revenue record and get registered mutations.“The district administration wants patwaris and other Revenue Department staff to serve people instead of creating problems for them and this is why I am visiting the patwar offices,” the official added.

She seized plastic shopping bags in parts of city and its suburbs and another action and fined shopkeepers for selling the same despite a ban.

Reshuffle: District Police Officer Sadiq Baloch transferred the station-house-offices of several police stations.The Police Department’s spokesman said the reshuffle was a routine and to improve the law and order situation in the district.