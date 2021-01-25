close
Mon Jan 25, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
January 25, 2021

Mobile hospital serves people in Bajaur

National

BR
Bureau report
January 25, 2021

PESHAWAR: Mobile hospital free medical camps were organized in different areas of Bajaur district during two months under the directives of Director General Health Dr. Muhammad Niaz.

An official communication said the camps were set up in areas such as Maimola Barang, Sewal, Mamond, Shamozai, Barang, Hayati Utmankhel, Alimano Kall, Salarzai, Matako Utmankhel and Ghakhal Salarzai, Maina Mamond, New Kali in Khar, Hayati Utmankhel and Tangai.

The camps were arranged under the supervision of Program Manager Dr. Wisal Mehmood Khan. The male and female doctor a specialist surgeon from Peshawar district examined the patients. A total of 16,904 patients were examined free of cost. The tally of the male patents stood at 3,837, female at 5,606 and that of children 7,461.

Latest News

More From Pakistan