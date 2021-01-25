Mobile hospital serves people in Bajaur

PESHAWAR: Mobile hospital free medical camps were organized in different areas of Bajaur district during two months under the directives of Director General Health Dr. Muhammad Niaz.

An official communication said the camps were set up in areas such as Maimola Barang, Sewal, Mamond, Shamozai, Barang, Hayati Utmankhel, Alimano Kall, Salarzai, Matako Utmankhel and Ghakhal Salarzai, Maina Mamond, New Kali in Khar, Hayati Utmankhel and Tangai.

The camps were arranged under the supervision of Program Manager Dr. Wisal Mehmood Khan. The male and female doctor a specialist surgeon from Peshawar district examined the patients. A total of 16,904 patients were examined free of cost. The tally of the male patents stood at 3,837, female at 5,606 and that of children 7,461.