IGP inspects monitoring system in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi on Sunday visited the Nowshera Police Lines and inspected the monitoring system of police stations in the district.

District Police Officer Najmul Hasnain briefed the IGP about the Close-Circuit Televisions (CCTVs) installed at the police stations to monitor the lockups, offices and performance of muharrirs and station house officers (SHOs).

He said that CCTVs system had been activated in three police station while the rest would be done soon.The IGP was told that CCTVs was directly linked to the DPO office and the police monitoring room.

Later, the IGP went to the Nowshera Kalaan Police Station and inspected the CCTVs system installed there recently. He also took a round of different sections of the police station and checked the record.