QWP wants amendments to LG Act reversed

MANSEHRA: The provincial president of Qaumi Watan Party Sikandar Khan Sherpao has said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is being operated by the federal government through a remote control which is unacceptable to all the opposition parties in the province.

‘The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has miserably failed to control the high inflation and unemployment in the province and is being operated by the federal government through the remote control,” he told a news conference here on Sunday. Flanked by the former provincial Minister Ibrar Hussain Tanoli, he said that the federal government had captured the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s resources which is a deplorable act.

The QWP provincial president said that PTI government foresaw its defeat in the local government election and hence abolished the district and union councils from the system.

“We want the PTI government to reverse amendments it had incorporated in the Local Government Act 2013 and restore district and union councils for the better civic services delivery,” Sikandar Sherpao said.

He said the federal government should probe an agreement reached between former military ruler Gen (r) Pervez Musharraf and Broadsheet to unearth fact which, according to him, were being kept secrets. Sikandar Sherpao said a huge amount was paid to Broadsheet for the investigation but the country did not benefit from it.