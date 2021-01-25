FAISALABAD: On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Special Assistant to CM Malik Umar Farooq held an open court at the Town Committee Roshanwala at Chak 243/RB on Sunday. Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool, SP Iqbal Town Kamran, Tehsil Administration and police officers were also present. The special assistant to CM listened to the issues related to the revenue, education, Municipal Committee, police and other departments and issued necessary orders on the spot. Speaking on the occasion, he said that effective and expeditious steps would be taken for the solution to the problems of the people. He said that close liaison was being established with the people and no effort would be spared in resolving their legitimate issues. He said that the process of holding open courts would continue on a regular basis and action would be taken against the officers who were lax in resolving the issues of the people. He asked the officers to remain available at their offices and solve public problems. He said that corrupt and negligent officers and employees should work otherwise they had no place in the tehsil. Assistant Commissioner Sadar said that solution of public problems was priority in which zero tolerance policy should be adopted. He apprised the special assistant about the anti-smog, establishment of Sahulat Bazaars, operation against inflation mafia and operation against encroachments.