118 policemen reshuffled

FAISALABAD: City Police Officer Sohail Ch on Sunday transferred and posted 118 officials. The police spokesman said Sub-Inspector Habib had been transferred from Police Lines and appointed as in-charge investigation FIEDMC police station, SI Abdus Salam from FIEDMC police station to Khurarianwala police station, SI Faqeer Hussain from Police Lines to Sandal Bar police station as in-charge investigation, SI Akbar Ali from Police Lines to Madina Town police station, SI Shahid Pervaiz from Dijkot police station to City Sammundri police station, SI Muhammad Junaid Afzal from City Sammundri police station to Dijkot police station and SI Tasawar Abbas from Thikriwala to police post Chak 273-JB as its in-charge.