Two killed in accident

TOBA TEK SINGH: Two people were killed in a road accident on the Toba-Jhang Road on Sunday. Reportedly, Rescue 1122 officials said that a car driver who was allegedly under the influence firstly hit a biker who died on the spot. Later, he also hit another bike on which a boy and his mother were riding. As a result, the woman was killed on the spot while her son sustained severe injuries. He was rushed to the DHQ Hospital in critical condition. The deceased were identified as Shabiran Bibi and Muhammad Imran. Meanwhile, four persons, including three women, were injured when their car overturned near Chak 324/JB on Pirmahal-Khikha Road.