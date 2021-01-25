‘Sunflower to be cultivated at 180,000 acres in S Punjab’

MULTAN: The Punjab government has set a target to cultivate sunflower at an area of 180,000 acres in the South Punjab. In a statement issued here, South Punjab Agriculture Secretary Saqib Ateel remarked that the government was offering Rs 5,000 subsidy against per acre cultivation of sunflower. The farmers could avail subsidy on maximum five acres, he told. Pakistan used to spend Rs 350 billion on import of cooking oil annually he informed. However, the sunflower cultivation would help achieving 150,000 tonnes production, he hoped. Sunflower is profit generating crop and the farmers should pay focus on it, he added. Saqib observed that all possible resources were being utilised to meet the set target of cultivation in South Punjab. The farmers could cultivate sunflower by January 31, he told. He instructed field missions to visit farms and convince farmers for sunflower cultivation. Similarly, they should guide farmers about selection of seeds and crop management for getting bumper production, he added.