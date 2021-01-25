COVID-19 claims 48 lives

ISLAMABAD: The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases in the country on Sunday reached 34,628 with 1,594 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,981 people recovered during the last 24 hours.

Forty eight corona patients, 39 were under treatment in hospital and nine in their respective homes or quarantines, died on Saturday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC). During the last 24 hours, most of the deaths occurred in the Punjab, followed by Sindh. Out of total 48 deaths, 23 patients died on ventilators.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in Multan (38 per cent), Islamabad Capital Territory (35 per cent), Bahawalpur (32 per cent) and Lahore (37 per cent). The maximum oxygen beds were occupied in Peshawar (45 per cent), Multan (36 per cent), Karachi (38 per cent) and Rawalpindi (27 per cent).

Some 40,285 tests were conducted across the country on Saturday, including 6,207 in Sindh, 19,090 in Punjab, 6,513 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 7,102 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 596 in Balochistan, 358 in GB and 419 in AJK.

Around 486,489 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan. Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 532,412 cases were detected, including AJK 8,795, Balochistan 18,736, GB 4,901, ICT 40,713, KP 65,287, Punjab 153,410 and Sindh 240,570.

About 11,295 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 3,888 perished in Sindh, 4,561 in Punjab, 1,832 in KP, 193 in Balochistan, 102 in GB and 254 in AJK. A total of 7,642,665 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with COVID-19 facilities. Some 2,767 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.