PSP to go to any length to get correct count of Karachi people

KARACHI: Mustafa Kamal said that Pak Sarzameen Party [PSP] will go to any length to get the complete and correct count of the people of Karachi.

The former city mayor said that there will be no compromise on the issue of census count. “If Prime Minister Imran Khan can’t conduct an accurate census, why has he authenticated a controversial census result — a move that will deepen the sense of deprivation among Karachiites.”

Talking to the media outside a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) court after his hearing, Kamal claimed that this unjust move of approving the census will result in the creation of more terrorists.

He said that from now onward there can be no ethnic riots because the PSP has joined the hearts of the people with different ethnic backgrounds by spreading the message of love, brotherhood and mutual co-existence.

Criticising the premier for approving the controversial 2017 census, the Kamal said that the PM is the master of U-turns, so why does he not take a U-turn on the census issue. “If the PM doesn’t take a U-turn on the approval of the controversial census, the PSP and the people of Karachi will not be responsible for any untoward situation.”

He pointed out that according to the records of the National Database & Registration Authority, over 24 million identity cards have been issued on a Karachi address, while the chief justice has said that the population of the city is around 30 million.

He said that Pakistan’s biggest problem is wrong census of Karachi, which is a conspiracy to destroy the country, and those who remain silent on the issue are actually supporters of tyranny and disbelief.

“The incumbent government does not even have the capability to conduct a transparent and correct census, so how can one expect the provision of necessities like water, electricity, gas and jobs from them?”

Kamal said that a peaceful rally was held on January 17 on the call of the Pak Sarzameen Party, but the desire and intoxication of power is such that the power-addicted people cannot hear the voice of the deprived people.

He said that these voices will be heard only after their authority is taken away. He also said that there are areas in District Central where the voters alone exceed the number of the overall population showed in the controversial census. “For 13 years, not a single bus has been provided to the city.

The entire city has been turned into a landfill site, hospitals have been destroyed, industries have been shut down, and we remained silent, but if we remain silent on the census issue, history will never forgive us.”

The PSP chief claimed that corrupt and terrorist elements are allowed to roam freely because of the PM’s support, but people like him (Kamal) have been receiving notices from NAB.

He also claimed that NAB has not been sending notices to former city mayor Wasim Akhtar despite his rampant corruption because the Muttahida Qaumi Movement is a part of the coalition government led by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. He said that the federal government has been trying to save its corrupt and terrorist allies for its very survival.

“It’s a system of tyranny that can no longer work. The Governor House has become a political office of the PTI, which is being used to crush its political opponents.”