Girl's body found at medical university's emergency

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The body of a 20-year-old girl was recovered from the emergency of a private medical teaching university in Nawab Town police area on Sunday. According to hospital sources, two unidentified persons dropped the body at the emergency and escaped unnoticed. Police shifted the body to morgue for autopsy and registered a murder case against unidentified persons.