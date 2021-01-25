close
Mon Jan 25, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
January 25, 2021

Girl's body found at medical university's emergency

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 25, 2021

LAHORE: The body of a 20-year-old girl was recovered from the emergency of a private medical teaching university in Nawab Town police area on Sunday. According to hospital sources, two unidentified persons dropped the body at the emergency and escaped unnoticed. Police shifted the body to morgue for autopsy and registered a murder case against unidentified persons.

