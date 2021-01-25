‘Bani Gala spared, Khokhar Palace faced wrath’

LAHORE: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sunday said Khokhar brothers were an important asset to the party and they will never part ways with Nawaz Sharif even if the government demolished their residence — Khokhar Palace.

Comparing Banigala and Khokhar Palace, Maryam tweeted that one law was for the powerful that legalised the illegal Banigala palace, while the other law was for the opponents whose houses were not safe from destruction. She saluted all her party companions facing ‘injustices’ just because of their loyalty to Nawaz Sharif. She said every oppression will be held accountable. Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Sunday tweeted that the notorious gangster group’s Khokhar Palace had now been demolished. “Congratulations to Usman Buzdar, Lahore Police and administration.” —