Woman, son killed in accident

SARGODHA: A woman and her son were killed in a road accident in the limits of Laksiyan police. Police said on Sunday the accident took place on Sargodha-Lahore Road near Laksiyan where a recklessly driven car hit a motorcycle. As a result, motorcyclist Amir Akram and his mother Zubaida Bibi, residents of Suleman colony Dhoodha, died on the spot.

14 outlaws arrested: Police on Sunday arrested 14 accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession. According to police, the teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested 14 accused and recovered 1.480kg hashish, 70 litres liquor, six pistols and a gun from them. The accused were identified as Muhammad Fayyaz, Muhammad Adeel, Muhammad Tanvir, Adeel, Riaz, Shakeel, Manzoor, Zaib Masih and others. Cases have been registered against the accused.

Two held for decanting: Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested two persons for decanting in the precincts of Jhaverian police station. The police conducted raids and arrested Amir Shahzad and Amanullah for decanting.