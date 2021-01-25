Gas loadshedding in Pakpattan

PAKPATTAN: People have shown concern over gas loadshedding in the city here. The people expressed deep concern over the issue and said that they were facing problems due to gas loadshedding in their localities. The women said that they face problems while cooking food especially at the time of breakfast for their children in the morning time. The people said that they were forced to purchase food from outside which was additional financial burden on them. They demanded the authorities look into the matter to resolve it.

DPO inspects police station: DPO Malik Jameel Zafar on Sunday visited the Kalyana police station and checked record and other affairs. The DPO issued necessary orders during his visit to the police station. Meanwhile, DPO Malik Jameel Zafar transferred security branch officer Kashif Hashmi and appointed him as Qaboola police SHO while Qazi Basit was transferred to the Police Lines.