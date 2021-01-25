Opposition a paper tiger, will never move no-trust motion: Firdous

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the opposition parties will never bring a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan as they are paper tigers.

In a press statement issued here on Sunday, she said the month of December passed and the last week of January had also come, but the opposition neither tendered resignations nor conducted their long march. She stated February and March would also come and pass, but the opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) member parties would never bring a no-confidence motion against the prime minister in the assembly. The special assistant said the fake princess, prince and the maulana are about to face an internal conflict. She said she had already mentioned that the opposition alliance would never succeed in its designs. She said that the ‘prince’ had made his move, but the ‘princess’ was still hoping. “The faces of the maids are pale and they are trembling,” she said about the PML-N woman spokespersons. Dr Firdous said the PDM was withering away, and now the Maulana should prepare himself to offer the funeral prayers for the unnatural alliance, as he deserved whatever happened to him. Disgrace is the fate of those who put the lives of the people in danger during corona pandemic. Dr Firdous said that 485 new cases of corona had been reported whereas 24 corona affectees lost their lives in the last 24 hours. The death toll in Punjab reached 4561. Moreover, 19,090 corona tests were conducted during the last 24 hours, so far 2,810,638 tests have been conducted in Punjab.