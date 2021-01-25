All set to observe Indian Republic Day as Black Day tomorrow

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MIRPUR: The people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and rest of the world would observe the Indian Republic Day, falling on January 26 (Monday), as Black Day to invite attention of international community towards the continued long unlawful and forcible Indian occupation of Jammu & Kashmir and continued depriving of their internationally-recognised right of self-determination to them by India