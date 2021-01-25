No harm in trying Bilawal’s no-confidence suggestion: ex-MPA

LAHORE: Former Punjab Assembly member and ex-special assistant to prime minister Pervaiz Saleh has said there is no harm in Bilawal Bhutto’s statement that a vote of no-confidence is tried.

In a statement issued on Sunday, he said it had always been an option for the opposition alliance, the PDM. He said both the long march and the no-confidence vote could be tried simultaneously or separately. After all, he added, Asif Ali Zardari is an experienced and successful player at such manoeuvrings, especially given his intimate and special relations with the PML-Q.