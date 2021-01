Online voting for most impactful persons, works of decade continues

LAHORE: An online voting process across the world is under way currently for the top-most 20 impactful persons and works, shortlisted by an international organisation, ‘Impact Hallmarks’, on the basis of the impact value the persons or works hold.

Pakistan’s well-known philanthropist and humanitarian Bilquis Edhi, and the scientific revelations of a Pakistani scientist have also been shortlisted from among 1.6 million persons and works by the web-based organisation.

According to Lt-Col (retd) Azhar Saleem, the senior coordinating officer at SAARC-ASEAN Post-Doctoral Academia, the finalists are the qualified contenders from well over 190 countries and Bilquis Edhi has been shortlisted for the prestigious title Person of the Decade.

The scientific discovery Magneto Hydro Tropism (MHT), a breakthrough in the field of disability prevention, the IRT Model, and Covid-19 risk reduction (COVID-RR) Schematic Overview by AOPDA’s PI Professor Aurangzeb Hafi were shortlisted.

The top 20 finalists include Ban Ki Moon, Bilquis Edhi, Engin Altan Düzyatan, François Englert, Fritjof Capra, Graca Machel, Greta Thunberg, Jacinda Ardern, Kofi Annan, Muang Zarni, Nitesh Jangir, Oxfam International, Peter Higgs, Professor Yanghee Lee, Rayvon Stewart, SIDC ? Solar Influence Data Analysis Centre, Stephen Soldz, Steve Brachmann, and Tzu Chi Foundation.

All concerned are logging onto website www. Impact hallmarks.org selecting the persons and works of their choice through their vote in four different sections and categories based on 20 themes.