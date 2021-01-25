Three youth killed in Lahore accidents

LAHORE: Three youths were killed and two others injured in two different road accidents here Sunday. Three youths were hit by a dumper in front of Bhatti Gate. All three died on the spot. The victims were identified as Umar, 21, Zaid Abid, 20, and Ali Hamza, 18, residents of Ravi Road. Two family members and an employee were among the dead. Edhi volunteers transported the bodies to morgue.