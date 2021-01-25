close
Mon Jan 25, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
January 25, 2021

Three youth killed in Lahore accidents

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 25, 2021

LAHORE: Three youths were killed and two others injured in two different road accidents here Sunday. Three youths were hit by a dumper in front of Bhatti Gate. All three died on the spot. The victims were identified as Umar, 21, Zaid Abid, 20, and Ali Hamza, 18, residents of Ravi Road. Two family members and an employee were among the dead. Edhi volunteers transported the bodies to morgue.

Latest News

More From Pakistan