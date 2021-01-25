Sweden bars entry from Norway

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Stockholm: Sweden said Sunday it would bar entry from Norway for three weeks, after a cluster of a faster-spreading coronavirus strain appeared in its neighbour’s capital Oslo."Since Norwegian shops and alcohol stores are closed, there is a risk that Norwegians come to Sweden and contribute to infections," Interior Minister Mikael Damberg told reporters.