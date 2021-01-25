Aussie found in bush after 18 days!

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BRISBANE, Australia: A man who went missing more than two weeks ago in Australian bushland has been found alive, apparently surviving his ordeal by "drinking dam water and eating mushrooms", authorities said on Sunday.
Robert Weber, 58, was discovered near a dam by a local property owner on Sunday morning after last being seen on January 6 leaving a hotel in Kilkivan, about 200 kilometres north of Brisbane.