Syrian children deprived of education

Amman: More than half of children in war-torn Syria are missing out on education, the UN children’s agency UNICEF said Sunday, with a third of schools in ruins or commandeered by fighters. The figures are a sharp rise from previous estimates when UNICEF said a third of Syrian children were out of school.
"After almost ten years of war in Syria, more than half of children continue to be deprived of education," UNICEF said in a statement, estimating there are over 2.4 million children out of school inside the country.