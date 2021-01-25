Jaidi’s Pride, Shah The Great win cup races in a day of upsets

LAHORE: There were two cups and five plate races and upsets were seen in all but one here at the Lahore Race Club on Sunday. The Maiden Cup, which did not have any particular favourite was won by Jaidi’s Pride. The Blooming Maid Cup was won by Shah The Great although Banaras Prince was the favourite.

The only win by a favourite was seen in the opening race in which Sweet Golden had little trouble winning the race. The stride of Take Care at second place was also a surprise while Jonty Rhodes, which was on fluke, became third.

The second race was the Maiden Cup and contrary to the thoughts of pundits Jaidi’s Pride secured an easy win. Jee Aya Nu was an unexpected second and Zaman Sahib having an entry as a fluke was third. The favourite Master Prince finished fourth.

In the third race, Royal Ascot was the winner. Here Chan Pari was the favourite but it became second and Taha Princess was third. In the fourth race, Prince Of Multan came with an upset, while Silken Black was second and Khadim, the favourite, finished third.

In the fifth race, Shah The Great won the Blooming Maid Cup. Rang-e-Hina lived up to the expectations, finishing second. The sixth race saw Royal Solution fluke getting it the winner’s spot while Surkhab from its favourite status slipped to second position and El Dorado was third. Narowal Princess recorded the final upset of the day in the seventh race. Natalia, which was the favourite, was second and Faizi Choice was third.