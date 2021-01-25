Sindh’s Usman sets record at National Clay Open Shooting

KARACHI: Sindh’s Usman Sadiq made a national record at the 6th National Clay Open Shooting Championship at PN Shooting Range here on Sunday.

Usman set the record with the score of 159/175 in the individual category of trap Olympic event. Hasnain Shakil from Sindh won gold medal in the individual category of Olympic trap event for juniors. Afnan Luni from Baluchistan grabbed silver medal and Sher Ali of Navy took bronze.

In the individual category of Olympic skeet event for juniors, Navy’s Zahid Butt and Usman claimed gold and silver medals, respectively. Afnan Luni from Baluchistan took bronze. The closing ceremony of the championship will be held on Monday (today).