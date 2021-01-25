Aisam and Aqeel face tough time in quarantine

ISLAMABAD: Leading tennis player Aisamul Haq Qureshi and Aqeel Khan are passing through a tough time in a quarantine facility in Melbourne as both the players have already undergone Covid-19 test for four times during their eight-day stay in Australia.

Aqeel, who is accompanying Aisamul Haq as a hitting partner, has told ‘The News’ from Melbourne that they will have to stay in quarantine for two weeks.

“Since our arrival here we have been tested for Covid-19 four times and two more tests will be carried out at the end of quarantine period. We remain confined to our hotel rooms as the organisers of the event allowed us only three-hour practice session. The arrangements for special practice session have been made for each player till the end of quarantine period.”

Aqeel added that they were lucky to have a flight that was not carrying any Covid-19 positive passenger. “There were reports that few flights reaching Melbourne were carrying passengers with positive reports. The players who used such flights are not being allowed to practice till the end of quarantine.”

Pakistan No 1, however, added that the organisers of Australian Open were spending $40 million extra to meet the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“To make the event Covid-19-free, the organisers have to bear $40 million extra expenditures. All-out efforts are being made to make the event ‘risk-free’ for players, officials and spectators.”

Meanwhile, Aisam is partnering with Bosnia-Herzegovina’s 80th ranked player Tomislav Brkic for men’s doubles competition.