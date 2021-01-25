SC to hear CM Murad’s plea in disqualification case on 28th

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has fixed for hearing a review petition, seeking disqualification of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah over allegedly possessing dual nationality, on January 28.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial would hear the case filed by Roshan Ali. The petitioner stated in his plea that the Sindh chief minister, while concealing his UAE Iqama (work permit) and his dual nationality, and lying in front of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) during the 2013 general elections, was no more truthful and honest, thus he should be declared disqualified.

The apex court bench has issued notice to Murad Shah for the hearing on January 28. Earlier, a bench of the apex court had dismissed an appeal of the petitioner against a verdict of the Sindh High Court (SHC) over the disqualification of the chief minister. It is to be noted here that a SHC bench had rejected a petition seeking disqualification of the chief minister for failing to disclose his Canadian nationality and the UAE Iqama to the ECP.