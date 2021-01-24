Hike in energy price, gas shortage to hit exports: Miftah

ISLAMABAD: Former finance minister Miftah Ismail has said that the hike in energy prices, including power and gas, and the government’s decision to stop providing gas to the export industry would have far-reaching negative impact on boosting export figures during the current fiscal year.

While talking to this scribe on Saturday, Miftah Ismail said the PPP had exports of $24.8 billion in its last year under the five-year rule from 2007-8 to 2012-13. Next year, he said, the PML-N's first year, it beat that figure and achieved $25.1 billion. The next year it got just over $24 billion. The year after that was tough for trade as commodity and oil prices declined, and both our imports and exports declined. Pakistan’s exports hovered around $22 billion for those two years, only to bounce back to $24.8 billion in the PML-N's last year.

After huge devaluation, and pontificating about exports for years, he said the PTI only managed to decrease exports in its first year by $500 million to $24.3 billion in 18/19. Its export performance was again down in 19/20 to $22.5 billion but, of course, Covid-19 reduced Pak’s exports in the last four months.

In the first half of this year, he said exports stand at $11.8 billion, about 5pc below the last year’s level. In fact, it now seems clear from the overall pattern that exports this year will be plus/minus 3pc of what was achieved by the PML-N in 2017/18. After 40pc devaluation, this doesn’t seem like a very satisfactory performance, he maintained.

Given the direct cash given to people in America and monetary easing in Europe, and the difficulties in going to restaurants, bars, and other recreation places, spending in the West on home textiles is increasing rapidly, he said and raised a question if Pakistan was poised to take advantage of it. In the last three months as the State Bank has revalued the currency from Rs168 to a dollar to Rs160 to a dollar, he said the federal government has actually made gas and electricity more expensive. The price of domestic gas for export industry has increased from Rs750 to Rs920 and for local industry it it Rs1,070. Base power tariff has just been raised by Rs1.95 per unit and of course we have already got a fuel adjustment charge this quarter and are expecting another next quarter.

On top of it, the government has announced that it will stop supplying gas to domestic industry from February 1, and to export industry from March 1 (two and six weeks notice only). How will the industry cope remains to be seen but it is likely that these energy policies will result in disappointing export figures, he concluded.