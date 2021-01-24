Govt lifts ban on licences for new CNG stations

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) after a gap of 12 years has formally lifted the ban on the issuance of licences for new CNG stations but only for those running on re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG).

The regulator has invited applications with a warning that the applicant has to give an undertaking that he will not seek natural gas supply. Since 2008, there was ban on the issuance of new licences. In October last year, the ECC had directed the OGRA to issue only RLNG-based new licenses to CNG stations. It asked the regulator that the new CNG stations would not seek indigenous gas. Meanwhile, the SNGPL has announced that the CNG stations will be opened from 6am on Sunday (today).