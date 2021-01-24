Bernie Sanders breaks silence over memes

ISLAMABAD: On January 20th, Senator Bernie Sanders became teary-eyed seeing Joe Biden taking the oath, but it wasn’t his tears that caught the people’s attention but the way he sat during the inauguration ceremony became an instant hit globally, especially his mittens. A picture of the veteran politician sitting at the inauguration with his mittens became fodder for the netizens as memes flooded the internet showing him sitting at different places in the same pose. “I was at the inauguration yesterday [Wednesday] and I was in tears seeing the new president getting sworn and the old president leaving Washington,” said Bernie Sanders when he spoke to Late Night TV show host Seth Meyers.