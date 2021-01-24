National Guard to remain in DC till March

WASHINGTON: Thousands of National Guard troops will remain deployed in the capital city through at least March, continuing the security tightening leading up to President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

According to a National Guard spokesperson, some 7,000 personnel will “continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies” in the city, drawing down to 5,000 by mid-March. The guards were deployed to assist with “security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety.”

After the U.S. Capitol insurrection, more than 25,000 National Guard were deployed in the city. About 15,000 soldiers —who came from all 54 guard services in the states, territories, and D.C. — are slated to start returning home as early as this weekend, Military.com reported.