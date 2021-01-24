No peace for vote robbers: opposition

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head and JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman Saturday said they will continue to pursue those who came into power by stealing votes.

Speaking to reporters in Lahore, Fazl alleged that the current rulers came into power through vote theft. He said the PDM rallies and public meetings had seriously upset the rulers adding that a change in the system was inevitable to check the engineering of results suiting own agenda.

He said all component parties of PDM were forging ahead with complete unity in their rank and file. Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif Saturday said Pakistan was paying the price of historic incompetence of the current government.

In a tweet, Maryam said the current inexperienced rulers had made Pakistan a laughing stock of the international community Pakistan due to their policies. “First, the government damaged the credibility of pilots of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and now even the safety of airlines is being questioned,” she added.

She further said Pakistan had never been at such a low point in its history. She said those looting the national money will be held accountable. Reacting to the statements of PDM leaders, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Saturday claimed that PDM was a dead horse and the opposition was only left with disappointment, failure and defeat.

In a statement, the minister said those who wanted to overthrow the elected government fell out of favour, while the leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz were confused, as the Broadsheet issue had exposed the politics of NRO. “Broadsheet will be Panama 2 for them,” he added. “When Imran Khan was building cancer hospitals and universities for the poor, Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari were robbing the poor and building palaces in Avenfield and Surrey, while PML-N leaders cannot mislead the people by lying,” he maintained.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, he pointed out, was known for his determination and steadfastness. “The national criminals, who looted the wealth of the nation, would have to be held accountable,” he said.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry Saturday said the opposition’s cries were reaching the heaven after knowing that the members of Broadsheet Inquiry Commission were unpurchasable.

The federal minister rejected the opposition’s criticism of selection of committee members to investigate the Broadsheet agreement and said the opposition wanted to form a commission on Broadsheet comprising “Rafiq Tarar, Iftikhar Chaudhry and Malik Qayyum.”

“The opposition knew they will be held accountable by those people (nominated in the committee) who are difficult to buy and their cries will go up to the heaven and this is what’s happening right now”, Fawad said. He warned the opposition saying, “You have two options: refund the money or face imprisonment”.