Biden White House atmosphere is transformed

WASHINGTON: Camped out in bare offices, President Joe Biden’s new White House team has spent its first three days scrambling for things like binder clips and IT support -- oh, and trying to save the country from multiple crises.

They took over leadership of the world’s most powerful, wealthy and innovative nation on Wednesday. But after a nasty transition period from the Donald Trump administration, incoming staff face some of the problems an ordinary renter might face in a new apartment.

But rows of empty shelves and walls stripped of decoration make a less than homely atmosphere in the warren of offices occupied by Press Secretary Jen Psaki and her media operation.

On her first full day, Meghan Hays, director of message planning, had to write on her cellphone because the computer didn’t work. Another staffer asked if anyone had seen binder clips, before rummaging unsuccessfully through an assortment of office supplies in a big cardboard box.

Yet even if Biden’s crew haven’t had time to hang pictures, they’ve already transformed the White House. Visually, the most obvious difference is that everyone now wears masks against Covid-19. A picture of Biden at the Resolute Desk on his first day, sporting a black mask, defined the new era.

Trump almost never wore a mask in public, fearing it would send a message of weakness. He certainly never wore one publicly in the Oval Office, wondering aloud what "presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens" would think of such a thing.