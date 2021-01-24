Teen killed during TikTok stunt on train track

ISLAMABAD: A young man was hit and killed by a train in near Islamabad while being filmed walking along the tracks for a TikTok stunt, police and rescue officials said Saturday. The accident happened on Friday in the Shah Khalid colony’s neighbourhood of Rawalpindi city, near the capital Islamabad. Hamza Naveed, 18, was walking next to the tracks while a friend filmed him, Raja Rafaqat Zaman, a spokesperson for the local rescue agency said. "The moving train hit him while he was posing for a video and walking on the railway track," Zaman said.