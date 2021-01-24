PPP committed to adhere to PDM’s decision

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Saturday reiterated its position that it was committed with the collective decision of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

According to sources in the PPP, the different proposals in the meeting of the PDM were discussed but after detailed discussions the collective decisions were taken that were bound to all the allied parties of the PDM.

As far as PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s suggestion for looking option of the no-confidence motion, PPP sources said it was mentioned as one of the option besides the other options of resignations, long march in the resolution of the All Parties Conference, hosted by the PPP that formed the multi-parties alliance of the PDM.

In the meanwhile, when contacted parliamentary leader of the PPP in the Senate Sherry Rehman, she said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has certainly not distanced either himself or the party from the PDM or it’s roadmap of rallies and protests against “selected government”.

She said the PPP in fact hosting one of the upcoming rallies as scheduled. “The propaganda against the PPP won’t create rifts nor divert focus from PDM goals or unity,” she said. She said the PPP committed to the PDM’s collective decisions.