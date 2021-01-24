Action against literature spreading religious hatred

LAHORE: Interior Minister Sh Rashid, Religious Affairs Minister Pir Noorul Haq Qadri and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar have agreed to launch crackdown on the elements involved in publishing and distribution of literature spreading religious hatred.

The agreement was reached during a meeting here Saturday in which they discussed matters of mutual interest, political affairs and law & order situation. Promotion of religious harmony was also discussed in the meeting and it was agreed that every step would be taken for further improving law and order and security situation.

An across-the-board action against provocative speeches was also decided in the meeting. They agreed on effective coordination between federal and provincial governments for further improving law and order.