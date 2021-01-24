Sana indictment in drugs case again deferred

LAHORE: A special court for Control of Narcotics Substance Saturday again deferred the indictment of PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah as the prosecution again failed to provide readable copies of the statements of the witnesses to the accused.

The court has adjourned by February 4. Previously, counsel of Rana Sana had informed the court that statements of witnesses against his client yet have not been provided. After which, the court had directed prosecution to provide readable copies of the statements of the witnesses to the accused.

However, the prosecution provided the copies which were not readable for the counsel of Rana Sana. On this the counsel of Rana Sana raised objection. After which, the court has issued directions to the prosecution to provide readable copies to the accused party.

Rana Sana was arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Force and an FIR was registered against him.

The ANF claimed that it had received a tip-off that the vehicle of Rana Sana was carrying a heavy quantity of drugs after which a raid was conducted. The FIR further stated that when the ANF officials intercepted his vehicle, he and his guards indulged in a scuffle with them.

However, the Anti-Narcotics Force also claimed that when asked about the presence of drugs in the vehicle, Rana Sana himself pointed towards a blue suitcase placed behind the seat. The ANF claimed in the FIR that he had admitted the presence of heroin in the suitcase. The drug enforcement agency seized 15-kilogram heroin and weapons from the possession of the accused, the FIR read.

Rana Sanaullah after the hearing while talking to the media alleged that a fake drug case was registered against him on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Copies of the case yet have not been provided to him, he said, claiming all fake cases will end by only one order and that time will come soon.

Talking about foreign funding case against the PTI pending before the Election Commission of Pakistan, Rana said those who blamed others are real culprits. They confessed before the Election Commission and after their confession there is no other option left but to punish them, Rana added.

Rana demanded ban on those political parties which are running on foreign funding. PTI not only received money from foreign countries but from anti-Pakistan countries as well, Rana alleged. The money taken from Indian and Israeli lobbies was spent in Pakistan, and accountability of every penny will be held, Rana Sanaullah alleged.